'The Young and the Restless' spoilers: Graham is Jack and Ashley Abbott's brother; Cane deals with heartbreak, gets closer to Juliet

It seems that more shocking revelations are about to be made in episodes of "The Young and the Restless." Spoilers hint that the Abbott patriarch himself, John (Jerry Douglas) may have also had an affair and the evidence that has been revealed seems to confirm that Graham (Max Shippee) is actually his son.

Should this be true, then fans are going to see Ashley (Eileen Davidson) hit the roof. Her rage would even rival Jack's (Peter Bergman). They all admired John and saw him as a hero, but should this revelation be confirmed, then their view of John would change, perhaps for the better or for the worse.

It was recently revealed that Graham's mother has been alive all this time too. She is living in a senior citizen facility in Florida, and her stay is being paid for by Graham. She had also once lived in Genoa City, which means that Graham would have as well. By their ages, Graham is also well within the age range of both Ashley and Jack. It is also likely that he is unaware of his true paternity.

If Graham does know that John Abbott is his father, then he would be scheming to take Dina's (Marla Adams) money and his share of the Jabot fortune.

It is possible that John may have been distraught by Dina having an affair with Brent Davis (Bert Kramer), which resulted in Ashley's birth that he may have hooked up with another woman, possibly Graham's mother. It is highly unlikely that Graham being the same age as Jack and Ashley as well as having a connection to Genoa City are merely red herrings.

Graham has yet to reveal his whole story and because of the mystery surrounding him, it begins to be obvious that his agenda is well beyond wanting to lend Dina a helping hand. Whatever that may turn out to be remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, more "The Young and the Restless" spoilers tease that Cane (Daniel Goddard) will be facing some heartache. He will wonder what to do now that Lily (Christel Khalil) has decided to end their marriage. He will feel a little lost and lonely, but Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will not admit defeat. She does not want Cane to surrender.

Cane will feel like he has hit rock bottom, but Hilary will be there to remind him that he could still fight for their marriage. She will maintain that Cane still has a chance at making things right between him and Lily, but he will not be as sure as she is.

Juliet (Laur Allen) will think that this is a chance for her to step in and win his affections. She does have her fair share of mistakes, so the two of them could easily be together. She might point out that she is not going to judge Cane for what he did or force him to bend over backwards for her.

She may also even pull up the baby card. Knowing that this may turn out to be a high-risk pregnancy, this will give Juliet an advantage. Cane will definitely be concerned about her health and their child's. As the baby bump gets bigger, Juliet will become even more confident, she will be optimistic that she and Cane can really get together.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.