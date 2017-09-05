'The Young and the Restless' spoilers: Character returns, debuts, and exits; Sharon in trouble, Nick comes to the rescue

Jack Abbott is the man with a plan in "The Young and the Restless" Twitter/YandR_CBS

Fans can look forward to some faces popping up in Genoa City in the coming episodes of "The Young and the Restless." Characters arrived to make their entrance or re-entrance, and what this could mean for Genoa City's current residents.

Spoilers revealed that Tamara Clatterbuck, who plays Alice Johnson, will be returning for a few episodes starting this week. Clatterbuck first appeared on the show from 1998 to 2005, as Cassie's (Camryn Grimes) adoptive mother.

Now, she plays an integral role in the sex ring that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Scott (Daniel Hall) are investigating despite Paul (Doug Davidson) advising them not to. Paul told them not to follow any leads knowing that they are dangerous people, but Sharon ignored that advice and continued to do some snooping around. Little does Sharon know, the deeper she gets, the greater the danger that lies ahead for her.

"Seinfeld" star Wayne Knight will also be popping in Genoa City in the coming episodes. Knight will play Irv West, a music promoter that encounters Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Devon (Bryton James), Noah (Robert Adamson), Sharon, Scott, and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). He will be appearing for two days and will possibly reappear in more episodes later on.

Going back to Sharon, spoilers suggested that she will definitely get herself in too deep in the next few weeks of "The Young and the Restless." Sharon is determined to save Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) from the prostitution ring. Nick (Joshua Morrow) is a little concerned about his ex-wife, knowing that she will get into trouble the more she digs into it. So, he joins her in an effort to protect her, just as he has always done for her in the past.

When Sharon and Nick investigate, they learn that Alice and Zack (Ryan Ashton) have a connection. It remains to be seen as to what kind of connection it is, but they will find out how they know each other. Alice will bring Sharon and Nick closer as well, when they start remembering Cassie's life and death. They will talk about Cassie and how her death changed their lives, perhaps forever.

This will no doubt bring the two of them closer, but with everything they have been through, Nick might be forced to think about his real feelings for Sharon. Could this be a setup for their reunion? It has yet to be determined.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.