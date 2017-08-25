'The Young and the Restless' spoilers: Billy seeks revenge, determined to make Jack pay

Devon, Mattie, and Neil like what they see in "The Young and the Restless" Twitter/YandR_CBS

It is going to be a bloody battle between the Abbott brothers in an upcoming episode of "The Young and the Restless." Spoilers revealed that Billy (Jason Thompson) is already fed up with the verbal abuse and the cheap shots thrown at him by Jack (Peter Bergman). He is done with being the bad guy amongst the Abbott siblings and is going to make Jack pay for his actions.

His previous conversation with Dina (Marla Adams) gave him some leverage. Billy intends on taking advantage of getting to see Dina, as well as her mental state as much as he can. On the other hand, talking to Dina made him remember how his father John (Jerry Douglas) was a man that could forgive. Dina wants Billy and Jack to make amends but Jack is still unwilling to do so, despite Billy having approached him several times before.

To many people, especially Billy, Jack is the complete opposite of John when it comes to forgiveness. But nevertheless, Billy will want to make Jack suffer this time around.

In the midst of their sibling battle, spoilers for Monday's episode revealed that Jack will bring Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) over to the dark side. Phyllis backed off their previous scheme to take down Brash and Sassy. Jack will convince Phyllis that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is a threat to her relationship with Billy and that if she does not play dirty, Victoria will continue walking all over her.

Phyllis clearly does not want to add up to this drama, but Jack is determined to wear her down. However, she might consider this down the road since Billy and Victoria's closeness has made her jealous. Nevertheless, this battle between the Abbott brothers could get ugly. The consequences will definitely be bad for both sides.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.