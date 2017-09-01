'The Young and the Restless' spoilers: Billy finds out Jack's scheme; Scott investigates Sharon's claims

More corporate drama is ahead in the upcoming episodes of "The Young and the Restless." Spoilers suggested that Billy (Jason Thompson) will find out what Jack (Peter Bergman) is up to at Jabot while Scott (Daniel Hall) will investigate Sharon's (Sharon Case) recent claims about Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck).

Billy's plan to make Jack suffer while at the same time bring Jabot down continues. He will sneak into Phyllis' (Gina Tognoni) laptop to try and find out what the company is up to. When Phyllis asks him what he is doing, Billy will provide a lame excuse and rush off to let Victoria (Amelia Heinle) know what he found out. Spoilers revealed that Jabot is looking to get a new product line, which will force Fenmore's to take the rest of Brash & Sassy's shelf space.

Billy will think the deal is a disaster, and Victoria will be furious but will be thankful that Billy told her all about it. She will note that he practically put his relationship with Phyllis on the line for this, and the two of them will go to Jabot to confront Jack. When they encounter Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Ravi (Abhi Sinha), they will say that Jack has not told them anything. However, Ravi will secretly pass some information to Victoria, mentioning that Phyllis was talking to a Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes). Victoria will be angrier when she learns this.

A relationship on-the-line is definitely what could be described for Phyllis and Billy at the moment. Phyllis is getting jealous of Victoria. She will think that Billy will always put her first. Phyllis will head over to Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) and Michael's (Christian LeBlanc) place to rant about it. Lauren and Michael will ask how far Victoria has gone, and will also point out that Phyllis is stooping pretty low as well.

Meanwhile, Sharon will do some snooping of her own. She will talk to Nick (Joshua Morrow) about Alice and how she is connected to the sex ring. Nick might not believe her, but she is determined to prove it anyway. She will tell Scott about this and he will agree to investigate.

Spoilers for next week's episodes revealed that she will talk to Alice, hoping to find proof. If she could find proof, she could save Crystal (Morgan Obenreder). As Sharon asks more questions, Alice will start to get annoyed. Whether or not Alice answers the rest of Sharon's questions to bring out proof remains to be seen, but Scott will likely be the one to find the real answers.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.