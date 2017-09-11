'The Young and the Restless' spoilers: Ashley's connection to Graham revealed; Nick and Victor's conflict reignites; Noah questions his grandpa

Billy and Victoria will always have a bond in "The Young and the Restless" Twitter/YandR_CBS

Shocking ties are about to be revealed and some confrontations are in store for several citizens of Genoa City.

Spoilers for upcoming episodes of "The Young and the Restless" indicate that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is on the way to discover a big secret about her parentage. Everyone knows that Ashley has not been very fond of Graham (Max Shippee) and Dina (Marla Adams) is getting fed up with it.

Ashley will maintain that Graham may have a hidden agenda, and Dina will tell her to see for herself by giving her the key to Graham's suite. Since he is away in Paris, Ashley will do some snooping. Ashley will come across an invoice for a retirement home, and she will notice that Graham's mother lives there. Knowing that Graham previously said that his mother has passed away, Ashley will think this is the first of Graham's many lies.

However, she will be in for quite a surprise as this continues. She may find out about Graham's association with Brent Davis. Could he be Brent's son? The buzz going around certainly suggests that he is. Brent supposedly had a son with another woman, and Dina took him under her wing later on. In an effort to repay Dina's efforts, Graham decided to help Dina out in her remaining years. Long story short: Graham is Ashley's half-brother!

On the other hand, it is possible that Graham and Brent's connection may be of a different kind. Ashley's biological father is bound to be discovered soon, and if Graham does turn out to be her half-brother, it would make for a very big reveal.

Elsewhere, "The Young and the Restless" spoilers indicate that Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) efforts to help out will stir the pot in Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor's (Eric Braeden) ongoing feud. The father and son have not been on very good terms lately and it seems like it is about to get worse.

In the midst of it all, Noah (Robert Adamson) will start asking Victor questions. He is also starting to think that Victor may have some ulterior motives.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Mondays to Fridays, 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.