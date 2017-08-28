'The Young and the Restless' spoilers: Ashley finds out Graham's secret, Kevin returns to Genoa City

Abby seeks Victor for answers in "The Young and the Restless" Twitter/YandR_CBS

Trouble is brewing ahead in Genoa City for some of its citizens. Spoilers for "The Young and the Restless" teased that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will learn something about Graham (Max Shippee) while Kevin (Greg Rikaart) is coming back – and without Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) at that.

Ashley will find out that Graham has been lying all along. The doctored reports might make her realize that there is a deeper issue at hand. She will find out that Dina (Maria Adams) is battling Alzheimer's and the truth will have to come out sooner or later. Dina, on the other hand, has been butting heads with Jack (Peter Bergman), despite Ashley's attempts on getting the two to make amends.

Unfortunately, members of the Abbott family being at peace with each other may not happen anytime soon. Billy (Jason Thompson) has had enough and is determined to make Jack suffer this time. Billy will steal some files from Phyllis' (Gina Tognoni) laptop to get himself some leverage. Brash and Sassy will have to fight back after Jack's remarks towards them. Once Ashley finds out about this, she may have to defend Jack this time.

Meanwhile, spoilers revealed that Kevin will be back in town, but why? CBS has kept mum regarding the details of his return to Genoa City but he will still be coming back. This also posed another question as to what this means for Chloe. Rikaart's departure from the soap was met with backlash from fans of the show. After his 14-year stint as Kevin, he was suddenly let go. Rikaart cleared this up by saying that the higher ups decided not to renew his contract.

Yet, a month after his departure, he is suddenly coming back. CBS has teased an explosive storyline ahead for the character. It might be related to the prostitution ring storyline that is currently on, and he could come in because of his skill at tracking people down.

A lot of fans speculated that Kevin's reason for coming back is to help clear Chloe's name. Should Chloe tell Kevin that Adam (formerly played by Justin Hartley) is alive, then it might prompt him in return to tell Victor (Eric Braeden) that his son is alive. The latter theory could be the perfect setup for Adam coming back.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.