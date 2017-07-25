'The Wolf Among Us' season 2 news: Season arrives in 2018; Snow and Bigby will return

The wait may have taken a while, but Telltale Games recently announced when the season 2 of "The Wolf Among Us" will premiere. The popular adventure game series based on the "Fable" comics is scheduled for a 2018 premiere, and fans can expect that Snow and Bigby will be back.

Telltale Games, the company responsible for "The Wolf Among Us" game adaptations, dropped this announcement through a trailer that shows some of the cast members and the producers reading "mean" tweets from fans who are (im)patiently waiting for the second season's release. It was then revealed that "The Wolf Among Us" season 2 will be coming in 2018. It may still be a long way away, but at least it would not be too long a wait.

As seen in the trailer, it is safe to say that Erin Yvette and Adam Harrington are reprising their roles as Snow and Bigby when the game returns. Fans of the games should expect that Bigby will be making more difficult decisions in the second season of the game. However, amid all the questions fans have on whether or not a season 2 is going to get made, Telltale previously denied the hints that season 2 was already in development.

However, in an Ask Me Anything session, Telltale communications head Job Stauffer shed some light on whether or not "The Wolf Among Us" season 2 is in the works. Stauffer shared that even though he had wanted to admit that he knew who was who at the end of the story in season 1, he, along with the creative team, had agreed to keep this a mystery to keep the fans guessing.

Stauffer himself wants to return to the game series, and he knows how much the fans want to as well. At least everyone can look forward to its release in 2018.