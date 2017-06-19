'The Winds of Winter' release date rumors: George R.R. Martin reveals real reason behind lack of update

Little to no information at all — that's how every fan of George R.R. Martin would probably describe his upcoming novel "The Winds of Winter" with regard to news and updates. As many of his followers know, the famed author is not keen to reveal specific details about the highly anticipated book but recently, Martin shared his thoughts on the delayed release of the sixth installment of the fantasy series "A Song of Ice and Fire."

Challenged by a self-confessed die-hard fan who expressed disappointment with his lack of updates on the "The Winds of Winter," Martin explained his side through his LiveJournal page as to why it is unnecessary to post specific details.

"If I post more about Wild Cards than Ice & Fire, it's because there is more to report — books coming out, being delivered, a new website, and so on. I do post about Ice & Fire and GAME OF THRONES whenever there is actual news to report," Martin explained.

"Do you really want or need weekly WoW posts all saying, 'Still working on it, not done yet?' I know some writers make posts like, 'Wrote three pages today,' but that's never been my way. And when I tried doing posts like that, back when I was working on DANCE WITH DRAGONS, that just seemed to make people angry as well," the novelist added.

More fans expressed their thoughts, well, particularly dismay on the unfinished book and Martin responded to their queries on his blog site.

Advertisement

Martin's long list of followers cannot be blamed for their uproar online. Published in 2011, the fifth volume "A Dance With Dragons" took him five years series to accomplish and it seems that "The Winds of Winter" will not be finished any time soon as the acclaimed novelist is busy juggling his schedule with big projects.

Aside from working on the scripts of the "Game of Thrones" spinoffs, Martin launched an organization last month in the goal of harnessing the skills and talents of the younger batch of filmmakers. With his plate full, rumors are rife that "Winds of Winter" will possibly hit bookstores in 2018.