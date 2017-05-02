Entertainment
The Weeknd, Selena Gomez news: Canadian singer has big birthday plans for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' star

Maolen Estomagulang

Actress and singer Selena Gomez at the Women In Film pre-Oscar cocktail party at Cecconi's in West Hollywood, California, Feb. 24, 2012.REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The Weeknd, whose real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, wants to give his girlfriend Selena Gomez an unforgettable birthday. He reportedly wants to take the latter to one of the most romantic places in the world — the City of Love, Paris.

This came to light when a source close to the couple told Hollywood Life that The Weeknd wanted like to take time off to travel again. Allegedly, he has already planned a trip abroad for her girlfriend's 25th birthday.

"Abel is making sure that Selena's birthday is not only one day but the whole weekend if not the rest of the month," the source said, adding, "He doesn't have any shows after the one in Paris that is on her birthday till August and he wants to spend all his free time with her."

The 27-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter also has other plans for Gomez's special day. The source, however, refused to provide additional details.

The Weeknd and Gomez's romance was introduced to the public in January after they were caught making out outside of Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Since then, they have been spotted cuddling in Europe and even spent time together at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

After months of rumors, they finally made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 69th annual Met Gala in New York City. In June, the "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum opened up for the first time about her relationship with The Weeknd.

"Because I've been doing this for so long, I don't feel like there's anything that I would want to ... not necessarily hide, but I'm genuinely myself," Gomez said during a guest appearance on "On Air With Ryan Seacrest," as cited by Us Weekly. "I think it's really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It's too much pressure."

