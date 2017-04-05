'The Walking Dead' season 8 updates: Bigger stakes are up for Rick and the coalition during their fight against Negan
The all-out war between Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) group and Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) Saviors officially began at the end of season 7, but fans of "The Walking Dead" are expecting to find out its outcome when the series returns for season 8.
This is not the first time that Rick's group of survivors engaged in a big battle in the past. But according to showrunner Scott Gimple, the new fight between the joint group of the people of Alexandria, Hilltop, and the Kingdom against the ruthless Saviors will require them to take higher risks compared to their previous fight with the Governor (David Morrissey) in the past.
"It's essentially for the whole world as far as their experience," Gimple said in an interview with Variety. According to the showrunner, the Governor just aimed to have Rick and his friends killed, but Negan wants them to stay alive and serve as his slave. But the survivors will not allow it to happen.
"They want to live in a fair world instead of having it just be Negan's. To that end, that idea feels to me like the beginning of civilization is at stake, this new civilization they want to build rather than live this strange half-life serving a despot," Gimple also stated.
On the other hand, Lincoln revealed through ComicBook.com that he is very excited to shoot the scenes for season 8.
"I'm more excited about this season and this is not - I'm not blowing smoke - than anybody," the actor stated. "This is so real. I am ready to go. I can't wait. It's going to be insane this season."
Filming for the eighth season of the TV adaptation of Robert Kirkman's comic book series of the same title is expected to begin in the coming weeks. It will include the show's 100th episode.
AMC is expected to air the premiere episode of "The Walking Dead" season 8 in fall 2017.
