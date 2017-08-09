'The Walking Dead' season 8 spoilers: potential deaths in the all out war

Promotional poster for "The Walking Dead" season 8 Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC

The eighth season of the highly popular "Walking Dead" series is just around the corner. After the doozy that was season 7, fans are eagerly awaiting season 8, which promises to be an all-out war, now that all the pieces have reconvened and are preparing after Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and company have gained considerably powerful allies. Given the current plot, is it possible to see more heartbreaking deaths this season?

The "Walking Dead" trailer released in San Diego Comic-Con YouTube/JoBio TV Show Trailers

Fans are certain that season 8 will have another survivor dying. Speculations suggest that Rosita (Christian Serratos), Tara (Alanna Masterson), Aaron (Ross Marquand), or Morgan (Lennie James) could be the next casualties in the war between factions. However, it is also possible for beloved character Daryl (Norman Reedus) to meet his demise. If this speculation ends up being true, "The Walking Dead" could lose a lot of its fans given Daryl's popularity.

Season 8 will revolve around the war involving Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) along with his Saviors and the Scavengers versus the newfound alliance among The Kingdomers, The Alexandrians, and the Hilltop people.

The trailer promises that the upcoming season will be action-packed. Now that Rick's company has found new allies, it is implied that there will still be struggles in earning each others' trust. There are multiple instances in the five-minute trailer where it is shown that the different factions are rallying, with short inspirational speeches from Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton). To top it all off, Negan says "we're going to war."

Another interesting detail found in the trailer is the fact that the survivors are now out in the open, and they seem pretty comfortable, considering that they are being approached by a large group of walkers. After everything that the group has been through, it is not hard to understand why they are now unfazed by the threat of the walkers — season 7 has proven immensely just how dangerous humans can be.

The first episode of season 8 will mark the 100th episode in the series. It will air on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.