'The Walking Dead' season 8 spoilers: Old Rick scene to be explained in premiere

While the newly released trailer for "The Walking Dead" season 8 answers a lot of questions, it also leaves viewers with even more. Fortunately, the old man Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) scene will immediately be addressed in the season premiere.

"I'm pretty sure you'll learn in the first episode what that means," executive producer Robert Kirkman told Entertainment Weekly at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Saturday, July 29. "That is an intriguing tidbit that we did throw out there on purpose, and we're hoping that people continue to question how it is that fits into the story line and what it is."

The scene in question featured a bearded and older version of Rick waking up in bed. It was then followed by a shot of a cane and flowers in a vase in the foreground.

Fans of "The Walking Dead" comic book series are aware of the All Out War arc and have speculated that old Rick is the result of a time jump after Alexandria, Hilltop and the Kingdom joined forces to bring down Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors once and for all.

Two years after the all-out war, A New Beginning then sees the Alexandria Safe-Zone completely rebuilt with several new houses, buildings, ranches and crops.

Alexandria will also face an all-new threat in the form of the Whisperers, a group of survivors who disguise themselves with roamer skin to blend in and not get noticed.

However, the events may unfold differently on the show. Since Kirkman knows that "The Walking Dead" comic book fans are familiar with how certain scenes play out, the producers have added an air of mystery to the television series.

Kirkman further revealed that season 8 will be more fast-paced and action-packed compared to its predecessors.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC. While waiting, fans can check out the brand-new trailer below.