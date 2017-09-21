'The Walking Dead' season 8 spoilers: Danai Gurira teases unpredictable, exciting season

"The Walking Dead" season 8 is set to release on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. on AMC. Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC

The long wait will soon be over. Finally, "The Walking Dead" will return this October for its season eight run and apparently, it will be filled with twists and unexpected turns.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Danai Jekesai Gurira, who plays Michonne in the AMC show, dished on what is coming next for the character and the Alexandria survivors. She said crazy things will happen in the much-awaited season 8 premiere, which will surely satisfy fans of all ages.

"It is a deeply different season premiere – deeply, deeply different and unpredictable," the 39-year-old actress continued. "That's what's amazing about the writers of the show, is that they don't tread the same ground. So you can't be prepared for it. If you thought, 'Well, I've seen this, I've seen that, so I can be prepared for what's coming' – no, you can't. You won't be prepared."

As what "The Walking Dead" fans already know, the next installment will adopt the "All Out War" story arc from the comics. In it, the survivors of Alexandria – including Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) – will go up against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his Saviors.

There is no word yet on how many episodes the "All Out War" story arc will cover, but showrunner Scott Gimple said that the conflict between Rick and Negan will be settled before season 8 ends.

Two or three years after the war, "A New Beginning" story arc will see the Alexandria Safe-Zone completely rebuilt with new houses, buildings, farms, and crops. However, a new group of survivors – The Whisperers – who disguise themselves with roamer skin to blend in, will pose a threat to the Alexandria.

Season 8 of "The Walking Dead" will premiere on Oct. 22, Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.