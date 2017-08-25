'The Walking Dead' season 8 release date, spoilers: Multiple deaths confirmed

Promotional photo for "The Walking Dead" season 8. Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC

AMC's "The Walking Dead" season 8 will see Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his crew joining the group in Alexandria. It may come as bad news to fans that the producers of the show have promised the death of some key characters in the upcoming season.

Season 8 is being advertised by AMC as an all-out war between Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) Saviors and the new alliance of the Kingdom, the community of Alexandria and Rick's survivors.

Given this premise alone, it is safe for fans to assume that many characters will eventually be killed off. However, the question is, which characters will suffer this fate?

Steven Ogg, who plays one of Negan's Saviors, Simon, shed some light as to what fans of the show can expect.

Ogg confirmed to Comic Book that the "The Walking Dead" will definitely see a lot of deaths. One highly speculated character that is at the end of his rope is Morgan, played by Lennie James.

Morgan has experienced a lot of turmoil since season 1. At this point in the story, his sanity is in question, which has led audiences to believe that he might not be able to make smart decisions in the upcoming season — eventually leading to his death.

Another character that could see their demise is Daryl, played by Norman Reedus. In fact, if it were up to Reedus, he already knows how his character will go in the series — by walking on top of a hill during a beautiful sunset, with a wolf pup approaching him. Ideally, the actor wants his death to be enigmatic — just like Daryl.

The show's producers and cast members have been careful not to spill any secrets surrounding the possible deaths in season 8. However, death is something that can't be helped in an ultimate battle of supremacy and fans will have to wait to see whose side receives the most devastating casualties.

Season 8 of "The Walking Dead" is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.