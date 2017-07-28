'The Walking Dead' season 8 release date, spoilers: Action-packed showdown between Saviors and Survivors imminent
"The Walking Dead" is fast approaching and what better way to keep the momentum up by revealing a new trailer to fans and viewers alike.
A new full trailer was shown to audiences at the "Walking Dead" panel at San Diego Comic-Con last July 21. From what can be seen from the footage, the upcoming season is going to be full of action as the Survivors take on the Saviors to end their ruthless control over the communities of Alexandria, Hilltop and the Kingdom.
The zombie action-drama is based on the comics by Robert Kirkman, therefore, some scenes from the trailer appear right out of images from the graphic novels. One such scene is when Father Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam) gets caught by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) who tells the priest, "I hope you got your sh----- pants on."
In the comics, this scene takes place just before the "All Out War" story arc featuring the Survivors and the Saviors at Negan's sanctuary.
In another scene, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and Tara Chambler (Alanna Masterson) can be seen on a bridge above a highway where zombies are walking aimlessly in one direction. This strongly suggests that the Survivors are guiding the herd of zombies towards Negan's sanctuary to chip away at their defenses.
The comics also showed this plot where zombies were headed toward Negan's stronghold which was severely affected by the all-out war.
More attacks by the Survivors are shown in the trailer especially when Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos) attack what looks like to be the bullet factory of Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt). This could imply that they want to get control of the bullets in order to have ammunition for their assault against Negan.
The rich trailer strongly hints that the "All Out War" story arc from the comics may be taking place this season. If so, fans will find out if the Survivors will finally be able to defeat Negan and put an end to his tyranny.
"The Walking Dead" season 8 will return on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.
-
Wesley Snipes releases new spiritual warfare thriller about saving mankind from demons
Hollywood actor Wesley Snipes, star of "White Men Can't Jump" and "Blade," has added a new title to his resume as an author with his debut spiritual thriller, Talon of God.
-
Angelina Jolie reveals Bell's palsy diagnosis - but what is it?
Angelina Jolie said in a new interview that she had Bell's palsy but it's a little known condition. So what causes it and what are the symptoms that will tell you if you have it?
- 700 child refugees from South Sudan every week: 700 World Vision bears on St Paul's stairs
- Why we need to start honouring young people as theologians
- After surviving breast cancer, this Christian woman has come up with a new programme to help other trauma sufferers
- The wisdom of John Stott: 9 quotes from a giant of 20th century evangelicalism
- Why the gospel made me give up fast fashion
- She was naked, her hair in the Egyptian style, when the Babylonians destroyed Jerusalem
- Be amazed afresh at the wonder of Holy Communion!
- Reaching the unreached: these people are trying to make God's love known throughout the world
- 'You know the reason': Justin Bieber denies he quit tour for 'religious reasons'
- Missionary held captive with ISIS jihadis begged God to free him - until he brought cellmates to Jesus and realized his suffering had a purpose
- Radical feminist group claims responsibility for Mexico bishops HQ bombing
- 700 child refugees from South Sudan every week: 700 World Vision bears on St Paul's stairs
- Palestinians celebrate as Israel removes barriers from Jerusalem mosque following bloody clashes
- No Jesus and no Christmas cards could soon be a reality in Australian school campuses under new proposals
- Schoolgirl describes trauma of being raped every day by ISIS 'beast' who chose her from 150 girls 'by drawing lots'