'The Walking Dead' season 8 release date, plot news: Zombie show's star says many characters will be killed off

Promotional photo for "The Walking Dead" season 8. Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC

The upcoming season of "The Walking Dead" may have its cast of characters dwindle down dramatically as hinted by a villain on the show.

In an interview with ComicBook, Steven Ogg, who plays the villainous henchman Simon, let it slip that a lot of characters are going to be killed off in the latest season of the zombie horror-drama series.

"Really, the all-out war, it's time. It's time to thin the herd, to start to get s— done," he said.

When asked how season 7 differs from the new one, Ogg said the new installment will be going at a faster pace and with a different energy. The previous season was all about laying the foundation while the upcoming run will switch gears and deal with heavier matter.

"The Walking Dead" star confirmed that fans will have to worry about who is going to perish when the new chapter comes along.

"It's like whenever people say, 'Are you going to die? Or do you know yet?' Yeah, everyone's going to die at some point, right? They all die. Yeah, let's thin the herd, man, let's thin the herd," he added.

In the finale of season 7, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the rest of the Alexandria residents were attacked by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his Saviors. Rick's son Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) was about to die at the hands of Negan until the Hilltop and Kingdom communities came in just in time to save them.

Negan and the rest of his posse fled Alexandria upon knowing they were outnumbered. Rick was able to regain control of the sanctuary to battle with the Saviors for another day.

However, it remains to be seen who will perish in the eighth installment of the series.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.