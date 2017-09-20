'The Walking Dead' season 8 release date news: Will Daryl die?

"The Walking Dead" season 8 is set to premiere on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 9 p.m. on AMC. Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC

AMC's "The Walking Dead" is about to return on TV on Oct. 22 and the word is out that its season premiere will be unlike any other that the series has shown over the years. This time, fans can expect to see more blood and more Neegan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Norman Reedus said that his character Daryl will appear to be more stubborn this upcoming season of the show. He hinted that Daryl just might be out of the picture after season 8 because he will not be listening to anyone in Alexandria and he will do things his way.

The 48-year-old actor said, "You know, some of us are going rogue a little bit — like myself. There are a couple of rogue moments in there." Reedus continued on how his character will be more adamant to be on a mission that might not gain the popular vote for his fellow Alexandrians but he is sure that it is going to be for the good of everybody.

He also said that fans can expect that his character will be more aggressive at the beginning of the season. One of his reasons for acting that way is the guilt he is feeling since Glenn (Steven Yeun) died. From the walkers to the death of Glenn, these have built up such tension on Daryl's character and there is only one person to blame according to him and that is none other than, Neegan.

Season 8 will be all about almost every character in the show going against Neegan and trying to finally kill him. Followers of the show can also expect more blood and explosions. This season is bound to be bloodier than before. Catch the return of "The Walking Dead" on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.