'The Walking Dead' season 8 premiere date, spoilers, updates: Daryl Dixon goes 'rogue'

"The Walking Dead" season 8 is set to release on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. on AMC. Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC

Roughly a month left before "The Walking Dead" returns to the screen, there is one big reason to look forward seeing Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). In season 8, the fan-favorite character will be done with torture and suffering from the hands of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors as he sets on a mission to exact revenge.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reedus revealed that his character in "The Walking Dead" will undergo some changes. For one, Daryl will start listening to no one but himself.

"You know, some of us are going rogue a little bit — like myself. There are a couple of rogue moments in there," Reedus revealed. "There's no dilly-dallying with him... There's no grey area right now with him."

The actor said that some of his character's future actions are still for the benefit of his group. However, Daryl will be seen veering away from the direction that the group is heading in.

The character "going rogue" is not new in "The Walking Dead" as Daryl had displayed this side of him at the beginning of the series, specifically when his gang was still struggling back in Atlanta.

According to Comic Book, Daryl going back to his old ways might just put everyone a step towards victory as the Alexandrians, led by the series' protagonist Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), have a final showdown with the Saviors.

The latest teaser for "The Walking Dead" season 8 shows Daryl having some "explosive plans" up his sleeves, going on his own in his revenge against Negan.

Aside from the people of Alexandria, fans will get to see more from the Kingdom, headed by King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), who forged an alliance with Rick to defeat the Saviors once and for all. The future is uncertain as Negan is still capable of raising hell for the Alexandrians, but Rick and his new allies are ready to put up a bloody fight.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 22, 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.