'The Walking Dead' season 8 premiere date, cast news, spoilers: 'All-Out War' coming in season 8; Sasha makes ultimate sacrifice

The upcoming season of "The Walking Dead" will come with a full-blown war based on one of Robert Kirkman's arcs from the comic book series where the AMC drama is based on. Meanwhile, Sonequa Martin-Green reveals how satisfied she was with her character's sacrifice.

Season 7 of "The Walking Dead" ended with the Saviors retreating from Alexandria after Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his comrades put up a big fight. It also left Sasha making the ultimate sacrifice by taking her own life instead of being used by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as bait.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 is set to premiere this October, and according to executive producer Scott Gimple, there will be war.

The finale of season 7 set up the story to continue showing Kirkman's "All-Out War" arc from the comic series, which is used by the AMC drama as the basis for its storyline.

Gimple teased, "It's going to be bigger, more intense ... this year, same thing. The first four episodes will melt people's minds and break their televisions," The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

Meanwhile, Martin-Green shared how satisfying it was for her character to exit by doing the ultimate sacrifice for Rick and the rest of their family.

"It just felt so right and complete. It was quite poetic when I found out how it was going to happen. It was the perfect culmination of [Sasha's] life. I felt like all of my roads had led to that moment of getting to that place of complete selflessness. It felt perfect," Martin-Green explained.

However, even though Sasha's sacrifice and Rick's new army scared the Saviors away, they still might be back in season 8 to terrorize them again.

According to Moviepilot, with regards to the upcoming season, people wonder if Rick will create a bigger army to keep Negan and his Saviors at bay.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 is set to premiere in October this year.