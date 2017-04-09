Entertainment
North Korea calls US strikes on Syria 'unforgivable act of aggression'
'I spy .... a Cross'? Easter games you can teach children to help them understand
Mike Pence pledges US support for Iraq's war on ISIS
Swedish police arrest suspect after truck attack that killed four
Pope Francis to mark Holy Thursday by washing inmates' feet at maximum security prison
Archbishop of Canterbury on Facebook Live with Christian Today - Palm Sunday
Church leaders urge prayer for victims and relatives of new terror attack in Sweden
Walk - and pray - in the footsteps of Archbishop Cranmer and Cardinal Pole in the private gardens ...
A Christian Aid view: It is time for world leaders to act to save the people of Syria
Christy Wimber: I am worried because the charismatic church has no theology of suffering

'The Walking Dead' season 8 plot news: Glenn likely to return for flashback scenes; showrunner hints at 'bigger, more intense' season

Sheanne Aguila

"The Walking Dead" returns for its eighth season this fall.Facebook/thewalkingdeadAMC

Following Abraham's (Michael Cudlitz) reappearance in season 7, more familiar faces might return to "The Walking Dead" season 8.

Since its debut seven years ago, AMC's "The Walking Dead" has been notorious for killing off its well-loved characters. While this adds excitement to the story, some viewers are still hoping to see their favorite characters return even just for a flashback scene. The zombie drama already did that for Laurie (Andrea Harrison) and Abraham in season 7, and it looks like Glenn (Steven Yeun) will be the next to stage a comeback.

Speaking with TV Line, showrunner Scott Gimple said Glenn's return is "certainly possible" as Maggie (Lauren Cohan) gets closer to giving birth. "I'd be silly to say it isn't," Gimple added. However, if Glenn's comeback were to be related to his baby's birth, the wait might be a bit long since Maggie is not that close to delivery. A lot of twists happened in the plot but Gimple stressed that "not a lot of time has passed."

Season 8 picks up with the "All-Out War" arc from Robert Kirkman's comic book series. Gimple did not give anything away too much but he offered a cryptic hint about what lies ahead for the series. "It's going to be bigger, more intense . . . this year, same thing," the showrunner told The Hollywood Reporter. "The first four episodes will melt people's minds and break their televisions."

The previous installment wrapped up last week with yet another showdown between Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), along with the death of Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green). Mayhem ensued, more side characters died, and some individuals were double-crossed. The season's main antagonist Negan managed to survive the carnage, and he is expected to exact revenge on the survivors who rallied against him. The finale concluded with an enraged Negan declaring open war on all the other survivors who are not on his side.

Advertisement

The eighth season of "The Walking Dead" premieres in October on AMC.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY