'The Walking Dead' season 8 plot news: Glenn likely to return for flashback scenes; showrunner hints at 'bigger, more intense' season

Following Abraham's (Michael Cudlitz) reappearance in season 7, more familiar faces might return to "The Walking Dead" season 8.

Since its debut seven years ago, AMC's "The Walking Dead" has been notorious for killing off its well-loved characters. While this adds excitement to the story, some viewers are still hoping to see their favorite characters return even just for a flashback scene. The zombie drama already did that for Laurie (Andrea Harrison) and Abraham in season 7, and it looks like Glenn (Steven Yeun) will be the next to stage a comeback.

Speaking with TV Line, showrunner Scott Gimple said Glenn's return is "certainly possible" as Maggie (Lauren Cohan) gets closer to giving birth. "I'd be silly to say it isn't," Gimple added. However, if Glenn's comeback were to be related to his baby's birth, the wait might be a bit long since Maggie is not that close to delivery. A lot of twists happened in the plot but Gimple stressed that "not a lot of time has passed."

Season 8 picks up with the "All-Out War" arc from Robert Kirkman's comic book series. Gimple did not give anything away too much but he offered a cryptic hint about what lies ahead for the series. "It's going to be bigger, more intense . . . this year, same thing," the showrunner told The Hollywood Reporter. "The first four episodes will melt people's minds and break their televisions."

The previous installment wrapped up last week with yet another showdown between Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), along with the death of Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green). Mayhem ensued, more side characters died, and some individuals were double-crossed. The season's main antagonist Negan managed to survive the carnage, and he is expected to exact revenge on the survivors who rallied against him. The finale concluded with an enraged Negan declaring open war on all the other survivors who are not on his side.

The eighth season of "The Walking Dead" premieres in October on AMC.