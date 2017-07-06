'The Walking Dead' season 8 cast news, spoilers: Why Negan has not been spotted on set

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the actor playing the role of Saviors leader Negan, has reportedly been missing from the set of "The Walking Dead." Being one of the main characters, his absence has sparked different speculations. Has Negan left the cast of season 8?

One of the possible reasons behind this is Morgan's involvement in another project. Aside from the television series, the actor is also currently filming with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for the action movie "Rampage." However, his absence can also be explained by a plot twist, according to Digital Spy.

In the comic book series from which "The Walking Dead" is adapted from, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) is marching into the Sanctuary to face Negan. He is joined by his army of followers. As they move toward the Savior's territory, they lure a herd of walkers, swarming the place and trapping everyone inside.

If the show is going to follow the comic book's storyline, then Negan retreating inside the Sanctuary explains why Morgan has not been spotted by speculators on set. The production may be shooting with him indoors.

While Negan's return remains uncertain, The Independent has confirmed the comeback of two characters as regulars. Reprising their roles in the upcoming installment are Pollyanna McIntosh who plays the role of The Scavengers head Jadis and Steven Ogg as Negan's most trusted right hand, Simon.

In season 7, Jadis is last seen revealing his true colors as he betrays Rick during a fight with Negan's people. Simon, meanwhile, is last seen harassing the former leader of the Hilltop, Gregory (Xander Berkeley). The online publication predicts that the character is likely to take over Negan's then-ally, Dwight (Austin Amelio).

A familiar face may also return in the show's eighth renewal. Executive producer Scott Gimple previously teased TV Line that Glenn (Steven Yeun) is possibly making an appearance when a pregnant Maggie (Lauren Cohan) gets flashbacks as she is nearing her due date.

To date, the cast of "The Walking Dead" season 8 is the largest that the show ever had since it started. Even after the departure of Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green), there are still 19 seasons maintaining a regular contract.

More details about "The Walking Dead" season 8 are going to be revealed in the show's first trailer which is set to be released during this year's Comic Convention to be held in San Diego on Friday, July 21. The same trailer is expected to air online after 4 p.m. EDT.