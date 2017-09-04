'The Walking Dead' season 8 air date, spoilers: Chandler Riggs confirms more killings, explosions

Promotional photo for "The Walking Dead" season 8. Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC

The upcoming eighth season of "The Walking Dead" will premiere this October and fans are expecting to see more action-packed sequences and higher body counts as Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the rest of the gang go into one final showdown with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the villainous Saviors.

One of the main cast members of the series has confirmed more blood bath in "The Walking Dead" season 8. In an interview with Australian radio station Triple J, Chandler Riggs, who plays Rick's son, Carl Grimes, revealed the potential of the eighth season to be filled with explosive scenes and deaths among the main characters.

Riggs stated that season 7 set the stage for more bloody battles against Negan and the corresponding killings in the next chapter.

"Season 7 was all about building up and getting everyone ready to fight against Negan, and this season there's going to be lots of explosions, lots of killing, a lot more Negan," Riggs said.

As depressing as this would sound for the viewers, the actor described the action to be very fun to watch.

Meanwhile, Screen Rant reported that "The Walking Dead" season 8 production is searching for contortionists to play an unknown role. The online publication said that the chosen contortionists will get to play background roles, but it is not clear if they will be among the living characters or the walkers in the series.

Cast members are expected to perform strenuous physical activities in the show, not only for zombie players but also for the living characters. It is possible that the contortionists to be hired in the show will be shown as the casualties in the "All-Out War" arc, where Rick and Negan rally their troops for a deadly showdown.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 premiere will also mark the 100th episode of the entire AMC series. The new season will begin on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. EDT.