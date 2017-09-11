'The Voice' season 14 news: Kelly Clarkson reveals real reason she chose NBC show over 'American Idol'

Musician Kelly Clarkson performs during the Live Earth New York concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey, July 7, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Kelly Clarkson, who rose to fame after winning "American Idol" season 1, shocked everyone when it was announced that she would join "The Voice" season 14 as a judge. Now, she has revealed the real reason behind her decision.

In this week's cover story of Entertainment Weekly, Clarkson admitted that her schedule did not fit in with "American Idol's" schedule. Also, since her husband Brandon Blackstock manages country singer Blake Shelton, she and her children are often on "The Voice" set and are familiar with the show.

"I want it to be a great experience for my whole family, and that's what I have to think about at this point in my life," the 35-year-old singer and songwriter explained. "We're used to 'The Voice' schedule, we already have to work around it because of our family. We have four children — that can be very taxing with a schedule."

Also, Clarkson has been in talks with the NBC show for around four years, but could not commit until now because of her pregnancies. Despite saying no to "American Idol," she continued to pledge her support for the show and hoped the revival to be a success.

"The Voice" season 14 will not air until 2018. For now, the "Because of You" singer has been preparing for her music comeback with her eighth studio album, "Meaning of Life."

"Meaning of Life" is scheduled to be released on Oct. 27 and will feature 14 tracks, including "Love So Soft" and "Move You." It will also feature several high-profile collaborations, including Jesse Shatkin, Jason Halbert, Greg Kurstin, Mick Schultz, Nick Ruth, and The Morach.

"This is a grown-ass woman's record," said Clarkson about her comeback album. "This isn't a record I could have made at the age of 20. This is a record you make when you've lived."