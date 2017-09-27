'The Voice' season 14 news: Kelly Clarkson opens up about joining the NBC show

Singer Kelly Clarkson performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Kelly Clarkson is set to be one of the four judges in the reality television singing competition "The Voice" for its upcoming 14th season.

News of Clarkson's participation came out in May and recently, the singer opened up about why she decided to join knowing that she is an "American Idol" alum.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Breakaway" singer said, "I've been in talks with 'The Voice' about doing stuff for years. It's a family decision too, for us. Like, my husband [Brandon Blackstock] manages Blake [Shelton] so we're all in one place and it's going to be good. And I'm excited, y'all."

The singer also cleared the air and said that there's no bad blood brewing between her and "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest. She revealed that it was both funny and weird for both them when Clarkson had to guest on Seacrest's radio show since they would soon be on opposing networks.

The first "Idol" winner shared that she will be cheering fellow graduate Jennifer Hudson who made her debut as a judge on the show's 13th season, which premiered a couple of days ago.

Clarkson added that both she and Hudson have an advantage when it comes to judging a singing competition. She said that their "American Idol" experience has given them a unique insight on how they'll evaluate the contestants.

Right after winning "American Idol" in 2002, Clarkson signed to RCA Records. She released her debut single "A Moment Like This" later that year. The song climbed to the top of the charts after debuting at No. 60 on the Billboard Hot 100, eventually getting the top spot.

Her song broke the Beatles' 38-year-old record for the biggest jump to No. 1 made by a song. Subsequently, it became the best-selling single of 2002 in the United States.