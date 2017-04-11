'The Voice' season 12 updates: Coaches complete their teams; episode 16 to feature top moments, unseen footage

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After last night's exciting episode in "Knockouts, Part 3," the contenders included in the top 20 of "The Voice" season 12 will start their journey in episode 16 of the American reality talent show.

In episode 15 of the show aired on Monday, April 10, the coaches of "The Voice" season 12 had two more slots to fill and one more steal attempt in order to complete their selections.

The night kicked off with Andrea Thomas, who sang "Cry," and Laura Duski, who sang "When You Say Nothing at All," from Blake Shelton's team. Although the coaches had a hard time to decide, Laura will move forward in the competition.

After which, Jack Cassidy and Vanessa Ferguson from Alicia Keys' team competed. The coaches preferred Vanessa's performance, thus paving way for her to advance to the next round.

Then, Davina Leone and Jesse Larson from Adam Levine's team showcased their singing talent. The coaches were once again at a split decision, but, in the end, Jesse took a spot in the top 20.

To complete the teams of the coaches, they also had the chance to steal some performers. Blake struggled with this decision about Caroline Sky, but, in the end, he took in Aliyah Moulden after her rendition of "Before He Cheats."

On the other hand, Gwen chose Troy Ramey over Stephanie Rice after Ramey's rendition of "Chandelier." However, Rice is still in the competition after Alicia stole her.

Meanwhile, episode 16 will see the top 12 contestants begin their journey in the episode titled "Road to Live Shows." The upcoming episode will feature the special and top moments and behind-the-scenes of the top 20 contestants on the television show. Aside from this, the upcoming episode will feature some unseen footage from the coaches.

Episode 16 of "The Voice" season 12 airs on Tuesday, April 11, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.