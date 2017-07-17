'The Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev dating actor Glen Powell
"The Vampire Diaries" star Nina Dobrev is dating actor Glen Powell and loving every minute of it, as evidenced by some telling photo booth pictures from a wedding they attended last weekend.
The couple were spotted together on July 8 at Dobrev's friend Julianne Hough's wedding; E! News Social Media manager Taylor Banks posted the photos on Twitter. The couple can be seen playfully smiling and making silly poses, with one shot even showing the actor biting his girlfriend's tongue.
The photos pretty much confirm the couple's relationship status, even though neither has commented about it yet. Rumors started buzzing in January that the couple were dating after spending the holidays together. The "Scream Queens" and "Hidden Figures" actor also attended Dobrev's birthday party in the same month, with the actress posting a "La La Land"-themed couple photo with him on Instagram.
Introducing my new favorite celeb couple: Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell. pic.twitter.com/NJ8W9cgiRJ— Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) July 10, 2017
The 28-year-old actress performed bridesmaid duties when dancer Hough tied the knot with Canadian hockey player Brooks Laich.
"They laugh all the time!" a source told E! News, adding, "They are enjoying each other's company and the summer together so far. Both Glen and Nina are relationship kind of people."
"Nina's relationship with Glen is like night and day from her relationship with Ian [Somerhalder]," a source close to Nina told HollywoodLife.com, saying, "With Glen there was this immediate physical attraction and spark. It was instantaneous and full of passion, whereas Nina's love for Ian grew out of friendship; it was much slower and cooler." The source also noted that the two could not keep their hands off of each other, and that the chemistry between them is great.
Dobrev dated "The Vampire Diaries" co-star Somerhalder for more than three years until they broke up in 2013.
The actress also dated Austin Stowell for less than a year before breaking up with him in January 2016.
