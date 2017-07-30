'The Terminator' trilogy reboot in the works; Arnold Schwarzenegger to return?

"The Terminator" is returning to the big screen. Two years since its last installment, creator James Cameron said he and Skydance Media founder David Ellison are now plotting the next story.

In a recent interview with News.com.au, Cameron revealed that he and Ellison are planning the future of the popular science-fiction franchise with a three-film story arc. Ellison currently holds the global rights to the "Terminator" franchise while some U.S. rights will be reverting back to Cameron in 2019.

"Has the franchise run its course or can it be freshened up? " the 62-year-old filmmaker said. "Can it still have relevance now where so much of our world is catching up to what was science fiction in the first two films. We live in a world of predator drones and surveillance and big data and emergent AI (artificial intelligence)."

However, one question remains unanswered: Which of the original cast members will be back?

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has portrayed the iconic role of Terminator/T-800 Model 101 since the first film in 1984, would be involved to some extent in the proposed trilogy.

However, the plan would be to introduce a new set of characters to reportedly "pass the baton."

The planned trilogy has also signed Tim Miller ("Deadpool") to direct the reboot.

For now, Cameron is busy working on the "Avatar" sequels, with "Avatar 2" slated to enter production on Aug. 15 with Manhattan Beach, California as the main location.

"Avatar 2" is more of a family saga about the Na'vi's struggle with the humans. In it, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their children will visit the unexplored parts of Pandora.

"Jake will still have that essence of a kid seeing the world for the first time, but he's been living in the world for a while now," Worthington told We Got This Covered. "So what's this world he's seeing now for the first time? The film will explore that within this family dynamic."

"Avatar 2" is set to be released on Dec. 18, 2020.