'The Terminator' trilogy reboot in the works; Arnold Schwarzenegger to return?
"The Terminator" is returning to the big screen. Two years since its last installment, creator James Cameron said he and Skydance Media founder David Ellison are now plotting the next story.
In a recent interview with News.com.au, Cameron revealed that he and Ellison are planning the future of the popular science-fiction franchise with a three-film story arc. Ellison currently holds the global rights to the "Terminator" franchise while some U.S. rights will be reverting back to Cameron in 2019.
"Has the franchise run its course or can it be freshened up? " the 62-year-old filmmaker said. "Can it still have relevance now where so much of our world is catching up to what was science fiction in the first two films. We live in a world of predator drones and surveillance and big data and emergent AI (artificial intelligence)."
However, one question remains unanswered: Which of the original cast members will be back?
Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has portrayed the iconic role of Terminator/T-800 Model 101 since the first film in 1984, would be involved to some extent in the proposed trilogy.
However, the plan would be to introduce a new set of characters to reportedly "pass the baton."
The planned trilogy has also signed Tim Miller ("Deadpool") to direct the reboot.
For now, Cameron is busy working on the "Avatar" sequels, with "Avatar 2" slated to enter production on Aug. 15 with Manhattan Beach, California as the main location.
"Avatar 2" is more of a family saga about the Na'vi's struggle with the humans. In it, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their children will visit the unexplored parts of Pandora.
"Jake will still have that essence of a kid seeing the world for the first time, but he's been living in the world for a while now," Worthington told We Got This Covered. "So what's this world he's seeing now for the first time? The film will explore that within this family dynamic."
"Avatar 2" is set to be released on Dec. 18, 2020.
-
Star Trek: Discovery is set in a universe without God
There's no God in the Star Trek universe – and an exchange relayed by Entertainment Weekly confirms it.
-
Wesley Snipes releases new spiritual warfare thriller about saving mankind from demons
Hollywood actor Wesley Snipes, star of "White Men Can't Jump" and "Blade," has added a new title to his resume as an author with his debut spiritual thriller, Talon of God.
- From a church sanctuary, Colorado woman resists deportation
- Russell Brand meets Oxford Christian apologist Alister McGrath to ask: 'Is there any point in God?'
- Brian Houston, Hillsong pastor and founder, reflects on God's unlimited love
- Who was the meanest man in the Bible?
- Selfie-obsessed tourists threaten church 'sacred space', says Oxford priest
- 700 child refugees from South Sudan every week: 700 World Vision bears on St Paul's stairs
- Why we need to start honouring young people as theologians
- After surviving breast cancer, this Christian woman has come up with a new programme to help other trauma sufferers
- The wisdom of John Stott: 9 quotes from a giant of 20th century evangelicalism
- Australia foils Islamist plot aimed at aircraft in counter-terrorism coup
- North Korea missile prompts US bomber flight over Korean peninsula
- Video footage shows tragic moment bull commits suicide after jeering crowd sets its horns on fire
- Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired General Kelly
- North Korea tests another missile, says all of US is now within range
- Peaceful end to Friday prayers in Jerusalem ushers in hopes of calm ahead