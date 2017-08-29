'The Strain' season 4 episode 8 release date, spoilers: Human rebels take over blood bank despite losing Manhattan bridges

Promotional photo for FX's "The Strain." Facebook/TheStrainFX

In the next episode of "The Strain" season 4, the human rebels attack Sanjay Desai's (Cas Anvar) blood bank facility after suffering a significant setback.

The trailer for episode 8 of the action-horror show was just released and it shows Vasily Fet (Kevin Durand), Dutch Velders (Ruta Gedmintas), Mr. Quinlan (Rupert Penry-Jones) and Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll) disguised in enemy uniforms and attacking Desai's blood bank facility.

Fet and Dutch sport handguns to take down the bodyguards in the hallway while Eph takes control of the operations center as he tells the guard on duty, "Please don't make me kill somebody today."

Desai realizes it's too late and says, "They're in the building."

In the last episode, the rebels suffered a loss when the Master (Jonathan Hyde), Thomas Eichorst (Richard Sammel) and Sanjay blew up all the bridges leading to Manhattan. This prevented them from transporting the nuclear bomb into the city where the Master and his strigoi minions are languishing.

The Master told Eichorst to use whatever means necessary to stop the human insurgents from bringing the warhead into the city and detonating it because his headquarters is centered there. Eichorst had failed earlier when Fet and Quinlan managed to escape his machine-gun fire at an airport runway.

In the new footage, the rebels seemingly have another plan up their sleeves which involves Sanjay's facility which drains the blood from humans for the strigoi masses.

It remains to be seen how taking control of the blood bank will give Eph, Fet and Quinlan the upper hand in their battle against the Master. Also, how will they bring the nuclear warhead to Manhattan now that there are no bridges and that the Master has guarded all entrances into the city with the vampiric monsters?

"The Strain" season 4 episode 8 will hit the airwaves on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.