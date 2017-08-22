'The Strain' season 4 episode 7 release date, spoilers: Nuclear bomb nears Manhattan, rebels advance to defeat the Master

Promotional photo for FX's "The Strain." Facebook/TheStrainFX

In the next episode of "The Strain" season 4, Vasily Fet (Kevin Durand) and Mr. Quinlan (Rupert Penry-Jones) will continue to pursue their plan of bringing the nuclear bomb to New York. Meanwhile, Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll) and Alex Green (Angel Parker) have their own plans too.

The trailer for episode 7 of "The Strain" was just released and it shows that Fet and Quinlan managing to land the airplane, which carries a warhead, somewhere near New York.

Quinlan tells the Master (Jonathan Hyde) through a strigoi minion, "We are here, and now we're coming for you."

The plan now is for Fet and Quinlan to detonate the bomb in New York City to eliminate the Master together with all his strigoi who are all centered in Manhattan.

The teaser cuts to a scene where the Master tells his subordinate, Thomas Eichorst (Richard Sammel), "Do not let that warhead cross the river."

Thomas replies, "You have my word."

Fet and Quinlan will have their hands full trying to get the bomb across the river because Thomas and his army of strigoi will be waiting at the city's boundaries for them.

In the last episode, Thomas was unsuccessful in stopping Fet and Quinlan from escaping the airport runway. He used a high-powered machine gun to shoot down the airplane but was shot and injured by Charlotte (Rhona Mitra), Vasily's love interest, who was on the ground.

Meanwhile, Ephraim and Alex are also planning to take down the Master.

Eph tells the latter, "If we can find [Abraham] Setrakian [David Bradley]... if I can kill the Master, then all of this ends."

In a previous episode, Eph and Alex were able to locate the place where humans were being sent to by the Partnership. However, to their shock, it turned out to be a death camp where humans were being treated like cattle and getting drained of their blood.

It remains to be seen if the human rebels can follow through with their plans to defeat the Master.

"The Strain" season 4 episode 7 will hit the airwaves on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.