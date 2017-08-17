'The Strain' season 4 episode 6 release date, spoilers: Quinlan battles the Master in a flashback, alliance with Vasily tested

Promotional photo for FX's "The Strain." Facebook/TheStrainFX

In the next episode of "The Strain" season 4, Vasily Fet (Kevin Durand) and Mr. Quinlan (Rupert Penry-Jones) will encounter some trust issues while the latter will be having some flashbacks from the past.

The trailer for episode 6 of "The Strain," titled "Tainted Love," was just released. It shows Vasily and Quinlan having their alliance tested as they try to transport the nuclear bomb they secured from their truck heist in the previous episode.

Quinlan tells Vasily that Charlotte (Rhona Mitra) has outlived her usefulness. Angered by Quinlan, Vasily warns him, "Don't you dare question her commitment." However, he is not bothered by Charlotte but by the seeming lack of commitment from Vasily.

Later, they appear in a car talking about The Master (Jonathan Hyde) and how cunning and ruthless he is.

As they continue with their plan to bring the nuclear bomb to New York, Quinlan will be getting some flashbacks from the 19th-century. From the trailer, he apparently had an encounter with The Master in the past and fought him hand-to-hand. However, the head strigoi struck Quinlan with its tentacle-like vampiric mouth and injured him.

It remains to be seen what happened after their fight and whether Quinlan was able to escape or had the chance to injure the Master back.

In the flashback sequences in the previous episode, Quinlan developed an emotional attachment to a 19th-century aristocratic woman, Louisa (Hannah New), who wanted him to save her twin brother from an incurable disease. Quinlan was unable to save him but Louisa still accepted him into her home and made the strigoi hybrid look more human with makeup.

In the meantime, Zach Goodweather (Max Charles) will try to learn more about his new crush Abby (Jocelyn Hudson) but will instead make a devastating discovery.

"The Strain" season 4 episode 6 will hit the airwaves on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.