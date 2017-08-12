'The Strain' season 4 episode 5 release date, spoilers: Rebels attempt to steal bomb device and uncover the Master's plan

Promotional photo for FX's "The Strain." Facebook/TheStrainFX

In the next episode of the "The Strain" season 4, Vasily Fet (Kevin Durand) and Mr. Quinlan (Rupert Penry-Jones) will be searching for the nuclear bomb device. Also, Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll) and Alex Green (Angel Parker) will be looking for more details into the Master's (Jonathan Hyde) plan.

The trailer for episode 5 titled "Belly of the Beast" was just released and it shows the rebels continuing their search for ways to take down the Master. From what can be gleaned from the footage, the nuclear device appears to be on a moving semi-trailer truck and Fet and Quinlan plan to intercept it and recover the bomb apparatus.

In one scene, Quinlan is on top of the moving semi-trailer and fighting an opponent with his sword. This hints that he somehow boarded the vehicle to either take over the driver or enter the back of the trailer and steal the device.

In another scene, Fet is holding a machine gun and shooting at something, which is most likely the semi-trailer so that it will stop in its tracks. Viewers will have to wait for the next episode to see if they will be successful in getting the device.

Meanwhile, Goodweather and Green go on a journey to one of the addresses that they uncovered at the strigoi abandoned house in a previous episode. The footage shows them stumbling upon a huge facility which suggests that it could be a blood bank of some sort for the parasitic strigoi creatures.

Goodweather states in the trailer, "I need to understand what they are doing. If I can, maybe we can beat them."

The next episode could uncover the plan of the Master or at least some of it.

"The Strain" season 4 episode 5 will hit the airwaves on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.