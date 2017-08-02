Entertainment
A gift from God: 7 Bible verses about rest
Time, gentlemen: Group of priests get turned away from pub after being mistaken for stag party
'An eye for an eye': What the Bible tells us about revenge
Former Sunday Times Ireland columnist apologises for 'racist' comments about Vanessa Feltz and ...
'You are the heart and love of the Church': Archbishop of Canterbury praises Mothers' Union in Sudan
Evangelical leader welcomes firing of foul-mouthed White House spokesman Anthony Scaramucci
Faith, works and a way out of the guilt trap
Israeli police raid Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem, arrest 33 over Temple Mount clashes
Nearly 100 evangelical leaders visited Trump's White House for briefings last week
Under Trump, number of churches offering sanctuary for illegal immigrants doubles – but few take ...

'The Strain' season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Uncovering secret plan may lead to imminent danger

Sotero Nacional

Promotional photo for FX's "The Strain."Facebook/TheStrainFX

There was success and failure in the last episode of "The Strain". However, one important discovery was made which might be the key to stopping the strigoi but may also lead the rebels into danger.

In episode 3, Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll) and Alex Green (Angel Parker) were able to infect the strigoi's tank of blood with an infected concoction. When the blood was delivered to the abandoned house full of strigoi, they unknowingly fed off a contaminated supply. All the parasitic creatures died as Goodweather and Green checked the premises.

Even better, as they investigated the hideout, Goodweather came across schedules and pick-up points of something The Master (Jonathan Hyde) and the Partnership have been planning for a while now. It was hinted that it could be more blood tanks or something new entirely.

In the trailer for the upcoming episode, Goodweather and Green will continue to uncover the secret plan behind the Partnership. However, because of their hit on the abandoned the house, the Master was able to track their location. The teaser showed that Goodweather and his group will get ambushed by the strigoi and will have to find a way to escape that encounter.

The promo also revealed that Dutch Velders (Ruta Gedmintas) may be imprisoned in some kind of breeding facility. Velders will continue to investigate and at the same time, will try to find a way to escape.

Advertisement

In the last episode, Velders had a chance to flee the facility but took pity on a struggling inmate. Instead of her getting into a box to be shipped out of the place, she let that inmate take her place. However, they got captured and Velders remains there still. She may have to strike a deal with the administrator Sanjay Desai (Cas Anvar) to leave the facility.

"The Strain" season 4 episode 4 will hit the airwaves on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY