'The Strain' season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Fet discovers bomb, Goodweather finds blood depot?

"The Strain" season 4 premiere showed the aftermath of the bomb detonation in New York with humans being subjected to strigoi rule. The upcoming episode will reveal if the rebels have made any progress in getting their freedom back.

In the teaser for episode 2, Vasily Fet (Kevin Durand) and his group manage to secure a nuclear bomb from a military silo. Fet was looking for the silo in the premiere and mentioned that New York was still worth saving.

The bomb they secured strongly suggests that this may be the key in disrupting the plans of The Master aka Eldritch Palmer (Jonathan Hyde) and his army of strigoi, who are vampire-like parasitic creatures.

The preview also shows Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll) stumbling upon something that could be a threat to humans. In the premiere, Goodweather mentioned that he saw a tank truck parked outside a hotel. When he checked the tank, he saw blood around the tank hoses. This hinted that the strigoi might be getting blood from people secretly and storing it in the tanks.

Goodweather's discovery in the teaser hints that this may have something to do with the tank trucks. With episode 2 titled "Blood Tax," this speculation could indeed be the case.

Advertisement

Goodweather and Fet might also cross paths along the way. Goodweather is in New York while Fet has secured the bomb and is on his way to the city. This hints at a reunion where they can regroup and share their information on the strigoi situation.

The promo also featured Abraham Setrakian (David Bradley) on a hospital bed and being captured by The Master. Last season, Setrakian traveled with Fet and his group. The upcoming episode may reveal how he got captured and taken away.

Episode 2 of "The Strain" season 4 will air on Sunday, July 23 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.