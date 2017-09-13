Entertainment
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

'The Sims 5' release date rumors: Follow-up game depends on profitability of 'The Sims 4'

Juan Miguel Salonga

"The Sims 4" promotional photo.Facebook/TheSims

While Electronic Arts has not yet confirmed if "The Sims 5" is coming soon, the development of the fifth installment of the popular life simulation video game series is said to depend on the success of the current title, "The Sims 4," which was released three years ago.

EA has no plans to release additional downloadable content (DLC) packs for "The Sims 4" until the end of this year, thus resulting in talks about the possibility of "The Sims 5" popping up soon. As reported by Mobipicker, many players have been expecting that the follow-up game would be launched next year. However, this seems unlikely and the most probable date of release is 2020.

For now, EA is silent about their plans for "The Sims 5." Although according to Games Radar, the game studio is already pondering on the possibility of releasing the successor to "The Sims 4."

For those hoping that the fifth "Sims" title will be released, EA noted that everything will depend on the profitability of the current game. The studio said that if "The Sims 4" performed poorly in the market, then they would not bother developing a follow-up title. Otherwise, EA is open to release a new game in the coming years.

Fortunately, the possibility of "The Sims 5" happening is high, given the current success of "The Sims 4." EA has released several stuff packs for the game which have been popular among the players.

Among the most requested features by the fans for "The Sims 5" is an open world setting, similar to "The Sims 3." Players would like to see their own household as a part of a large neighborhood, where they can roam around the community and visit other households. Another thing that the fans would like to see in the fifth game is a larger variety of vehicles.

"The Sims 4" is available on Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY