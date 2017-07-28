'The Sims 4' PS4, Xbox versions release date announced

After speculations on a console version of video game "The Sims 4" started spreading, the developers officially confirmed the game's arrival to PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One on November.

Announced on the game's website on Wednesday, the news confirmed the release of the console versions of the popular simulation game on Nov. 17. The news also announced the bonuses that will be given for those players who purchase the game in advance.

Players who pre-order the console of the "The Sims 4" base game will be rewarded with "The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff," which contains hot tubs, additional fashion options, and more decorations. A digital code will be provided, which will allow players to download the pack when the game launches.

Meanwhile, pre-ordering "The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition" will not reward players with even more free stuff. Aside from the "Perfect Patio Stuff," they will also get the "Life of the Party," "Up All Night," and "Awesome Animal Hats" digital content packs, as well as a three-day early access to the full game.

The console version will include the updates and improvements that have been made to the base game in the PC version. Apart from that, the developers plan to start providing console players periodic game updates that will include some of the latest content that were released for PC via downloadable content (DLC) packs.

"The Sims 4" is the fourth major release of the widely popular simulation video game series "The Sims," developed by Maxis and The Sims Studio and published by Electronic Arts. It was released for PC in 2014 and became the best-selling PC game of 2014 and 2015. Since its launch, the game has sold more than five million copies worldwide.

The upcoming console versions will be playable for the first time at the Gamescon video game trade fair in Cologne, Germany on Aug. 22 to 26.