'The Sims 4' DLC news, update: 'Toddler' stuff pack coming up this week

Electronic Arts (EA) has been active in updating their latest life simulator game "The Sims 4" with more exciting contents. This week, players will be introduced to a brand-new Sims world which has something to do with taking care of babies. EA announced that the next DLC, "The Sims 4: Toddler Stuff Pack," is coming.

Even though some players think that other exciting features from the previous installments are not present in "The Sims 4," most of the fans have been satisfied with the current version of "The Sims" game. One of the contents that the players wanted to see in the current game is gaining full control of toddlers. With "Toddler" stuff pack arriving soon, players will be given access to a range of little garments and accessories suited for youngsters. There are also special costumes made for toddlers that will turn them into little fairies, animals, or miniature of high-fashion baby Sims, according to Eurogamer.

Aside from clothing, players can now change the hairstyle of toddlers depending on their preference. To make toddlers in "The Sims 4" engaging, there will be more interactions such as setting up the cute little infants on a playdate with their fellow toddlers in the neighborhood.

When "The Sims 4" was first released in 2014, the game does not have a toddler life stage, unlike "The Sims 2" and "The Sims 3." Due to popular demand, an update was released early this year to officially add toddlers, although interactions with them are limited, Dual Shockers reported. The upcoming "Toddler" stuff pack will finally make the little Sims a worthy addition to the game.

"The Sims 4: Toddler Stuff Pack" will be available for download starting Aug. 24. EA has not yet announced the price of the latest DLC, but based on the previously released contents, "Toddler" will cost around $9.99.

The "Toddler" stuff pack is the third DLC released for "The Sims 4" this year. The other two DLC packs released in 2017 are "Bowling Night Stuff" and "Fitness Stuff," which was released on March 29 and June 20, respectively.