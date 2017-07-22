'The Simpsons' release date, cast news: 'Game of Thrones' star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau to guest on animated series

"The Simpsons" will be returning this coming fall and a popular star is set to guest in one of the themed episodes of the new season.

Popular actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will be appearing in a special episode titled "The Serfsons" in the 29th season of "The Simpsons." Coster-Waldau is known for his role as Lord Commander of the Kingsguard Jamie Lannister in the HBO hit "Game of Thrones."

According to an Entertainment Weekly interview with "The Simpsons" executive producer Matt Selman, Coster-Waldau "plays a character not unlike Jamie. He has a surprising and sexy connection to one of the main characters."

As to how big Coster-Waldau's role will be, Selman stated that "the part is more Needle than Longclaw — but no less deadly."

The episode will parody the fantasy genre of books, according to Selman. "Game of Thrones" was adapted from author George R.R. Martin's fantasy book series "A Song of Ice and Fire."

"The Simpsons" has parodied the HBO fantasy show twice before. The first time was when the animated series' introduction imitated that of "Game of Thrones'" where the Springfield landmarks can be seen sprouting and forming from the ground. The intro was also set to the tune of the fantasy show's theme song.

The second time was when a Duffman advertisement parodied "Game of Thrones" with Homer Simpson, voiced by Dan Castellaneta, taking the oath as the Duff Beer spokesman. This scene appeared in a Treehouse of Horror Halloween episode.

Carice van Houten who plays Melisandre on the HBO show also lent her voice to "The Simpsons" as the Dutch cousin of Milhouse, who is voiced by Pamela Hayden.

Coster-Waldau's film credits include "Black Hawk Down," "Gods of Egypt," "Oblivion" and "Kingdom of Heaven." He will soon appear in the upcoming "Shot Caller" and "Domino."

"The Simpsons" season 29 will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.