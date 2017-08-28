'The Shannara Chronicles' season 2 release date, plot news: Wil forced to fight new threat, Amberle to return?

Promotional image for "The Shannara Chronicles" coming in October. Facebook/theshannarachronicles

In the second season of the hit fantasy-adventure show "The Shannara Chronicles," a new threat will be unleashed in the Four Lands. Wil Ohmsford (Austin Butler) will be forced back into the fight against the evil and may be reunited with a former love.

In a recently released trailer for the second season, a new danger by the name of The Crimson has emerged. With the return of magic to the realm, the ominous organization is hunting down magic users through force and intimidation thereby sowing fear in the hearts of the people of the Four Lands.

The season takes place a year after the events of the previous finale and Wil has seemingly led a quiet life, not "interested in saving the world anymore." However, with the growing threat of The Crimson, Wil will be forced to get back into the fight.

In last season's finale, Wil was separated from his lover Amberle Elessedil (Poppy Drayton), princess of the elves, when she had to enter the tomb of the Ellcrys, a sacred and magical tree that prevented the evil from entering the Four Lands. Amberle was the seed that would revitalize the dying tree. However, she could not leave the tomb and had to stay by the tree forever, thereby forsaking her relationship with Wil.

In the trailer for the new season, the jilted hero will be joining the struggle once again as he is given the Sword of Shannara. Many new allies are also teased, one of whom is Mareth Ravenlock (Malese Jow) who Will tells, "You showed up because you have a part to play."

The last scene teases Amberle floating underwater in a dreamy sequence hinting that she might return and be reunited with Wil.

"The Shannara Chronicles" season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10 p.m. EDT on Spike.