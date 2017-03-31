'The Secret World' free-to-play updates: Title to be revamped as 'Secret World Legends'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Those who are fond of playing horror video games should definitely try "The Secret World" as it is offered today as a free-to-play title. The session hopes to gather interest among the players before they launch the "Secret World Legends."

"Secret World Legends" is not a sequel to the original title but a total remake of "The Secret World." It will take the framework of the latter game, but this is transformed to have an action role-playing format instead. This means that a new combat system will be introduced, as well as new options to level-up and more new features.

Funcom wrote that players can experience the full game while they are playing for free. There is no "pay-to-win" elements to level-up the players' progress as well. The original title, "The Secret World," will not be removed in the gaming world, but players will need to buy any new content for the re-launched edition.

"One of our biggest goals in relaunching the game has been to reimagine the core gameplay experience in a way befitting a modern-day action RPG," said game producer Scott Junior on the game's official website.

"'Secret World Legends' features combat that feels more natural, deep systems that are more intuitive, better structuring of the early game for new players, and improved mission flow to strengthen the pace of progression for players," he added.

Those who are part of the game's membership program can continue their membership on the revamped game.

"Any remaining time on your membership will turn into Patron time in Secret World Legends. If you are a Grand Master and link your account, you will be a Patron for life!" the studio explained.

Junior also announced that "Secret World Legends" is already available for closed beta play. Players who want to participate in the session can sign-up on the game's official website.

As for the release date, the game is slated to roll out in spring for the PC. However, no specific date has been announced yet.