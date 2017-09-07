The Script news: Band announces Dublin and Belfast tour dates in support of 'Freedom Child'

Danny O'Donoghue (L) performs with his band The Script on NBC's "Today" show in New York June 10, 2011. Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Fans of The Script have one more reason to rejoice. Just days after their latest album's release, the three-member rock band has announced a major arena tour for 2018.

The Script – Danny O'Donoghue, Mark Sheehan, and Glen Power – will perform several songs from the "Freedom Child" album on Feb. 6, 2018 at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. They will then head to Dublin for hometown gigs at the 3Arena on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, 2018.

Tickets for both shows starts around €42.55 ($50.72), including the booking fee. It will go on sale this Friday, Sept. 15 at 9:30 a.m. EDT from Ticketmaster and all usual outlets nationwide.

Excited to announce we play Dublin and Belfast in 2018! To get priority access to tickets, get #FreedomChild here: https://t.co/hmVZPZLcoE pic.twitter.com/6jg7vFiD8D — the script (@thescript) September 5, 2017

The upcoming Ireland tour is in support of their fifth studio album, "Freedom Child," their first since 2014's "No Sound Without Silence." Interestingly, O'Donoghue, Sheehan, and Power took some time off from music and the spotlight to spend more time with their respective families.

"Freedom Child" was released on Sept. 1, Friday by Columbia Records and Sony Music and features 14 tracks, including "Love Not Lovers," "Written in the Scars," No Man Is an Island" and its lead single "Rain."

"Rain," which was written by James Barry, Camille Purcell, Sheehan, and O'Donoghue, has entered the UK Top 20 single chart at number 14. Its official music video has also been viewed more than 10 million times on YouTube.

"'Rain' is basically a juxtaposition of two feelings," Sheehan, the group's lead guitarist, describes the lead single (via The Independent). "The track itself feels summery, it feels like you could dance to it and feels upbeat, but the lyrical content is when we use the metaphor of the weather to say when the person leaves your life 'they make it rain'. Using those two things combined it was a cool idea for us to make it 'Rain' in summer."