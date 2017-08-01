'The Runaways' release date, plot news: Superhero show will highlight family drama more than powers
"The Runaways" is another upcoming superhero series from Marvel that is coming towards the end of the year. Ahead of its premiere, producers revealed more details on what fans can expect from the show.
The show is about six high school kids who do not know one another and live in different social circles. However, they are brought together by their parents who are members of a secret nefarious group called the Pride. These parents also happen to have powers but more interestingly, their children also have powers unbeknownst to them.
At the Television Critics Association summer press tour, showrunner Josh Schwartz revealed that the narrative will not follow a typical comic book program but instead will be focusing on dramatic elements between family members.
Schwartz explained, "For us we didn't view it as a superhero show. We really view it as a coming-of-age drama, as a family drama, and we're telling that story inside of a Marvel show."
Based on a sizzle reel that was shown at the panel, it was hinted that the pilot episode will focus on the kids' point of view after they discover that their parents are part of an evil group when they happen to chance upon them during a ritual sacrifice. It is because of this revelation that the kids realize that they are in danger and thus, try to run away together to escape their parents.
Meanwhile, the second episode will be told from the point of view of the parents and will try to see things from the adult side. Schwartz further added, "The two stories sort of meet up halfway through. It was important to have that balance and to really understand the motivation from both sides of the equation."
Based on Schwartz's comments, it is strongly suggested that the show will be a family drama sprinkled with superhero action and spectacle.
"The Runaways" will premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 21 on Hulu.
