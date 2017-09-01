The roots of Alcoholics Anonymous are in Christian tradition – so why is it not a Christian programme?

One of the posters being used in AA's new advertising campaign across London AA

Well intentioned Christians are often keen to find out why Alcoholics Anonymous, as well as similar 12 Step recovery programs, are emphatic about not aligning themselves with any organised religion.

'We are often called God's CIA,' joked one Irish member I spoke to.

Curious about this I have done some discrete Christian Today investigative journalism. There is little doubt that AA shows prodigious results, also that it shys away (notwithstanding frequent rental of church halls) from any official religious partnerships.

'Why the CIA?' I asked, knowing I was setting myself up for childish punchline here.

'Catholic Irish Alcoholic!' roared the Irishman.

This is particularly pertinent at present, because as the 'i' reported yesterday, AA is about to start its biggest advertising campaign to date, across the London Underground network.

Many regular churchgoers will likely be aware they have these anonymous tenants, and there must be few towns or cities that have not seen or heard of AA.

Cups in hand and always extraordinarily punctual to their meetings, desperately so in some cases, AA is regarded as the last stop on the block for the diehard drinker.

'Last stop or the morgue,' says my Irish pal.

But is it a cult? Why no mention of Jesus? Are they mad?

The AA traditions, formulated in 1930s, state that 'AA has no opinion on outside issues' and considers any political group or religion an outside issue and totally unimportant to the collective core group purpose of recovery from alcoholism and addictive illness.

Okay. Seems reasonable enough. And in all fairness, they seem a friendly bunch. Are they mad atheists?

While many of its members are, in fact, happy to tell you they are committed Christians, the choice of faith is, as far as AA is concerned, a personal one and not part of any defined requirement in order to take part in their 12 Step program.

"God as we understand him", is pressed home as a guideline only, purely intended as a helpful means of developing a personal relationship with an individual 'Higher Power'.

Many Christian non-AAs may be alarmed at this, particularly those familiar with a strong evangelical style of ministry.

Likewise, less well intentioned religious persons might see this as an gifted opportunity to convert the vulnerable. Not to be missed.

I would advise against it!

The AAs I encountered seemed well clued up to any evangelist tactics.

One member confided to me with a smile: 'When we quit drinking with either end up talking endlessly about drinking or endlessly about whether or not there's a god. I quit the debating society long ago and just like to have a laugh and enjoy my life.'

Can't argue with that. But why no insistence they worship one defined god? Is it a good idea?

Well, let us think it through: If, as is the case today with the current epidemic of drug use within British prisons, workable solutions are to be found for problems relating to addiction, how successful on the ground is a dogma-thumping cleric, compared to a recovered addict, when attempting to pass on a practical message of hope in such a toxic environment?

Identification attracts like to listen to like. If there are strings and caveats required to attend a recovery group, if a Christian-only membership policy existed, what of the drunken atheist? What of the Muslim heroin addict? The jailed Hindi cocaine dealer? Or even the abused adult child of a brutal Catholic boarding school? Are they to be cast out until they attest at a born again ChrIstan faith? Are alcoholic agnostics all doomed to die?

Of course, this would be the attitude of foolishness. Unhelpful at best. Hateful at worst.

These are all hypothetical examples, but the key to catching a skilled poacher is, surely, to be a poacher turn game keeper.

The addict knows the mind of the addict best.

Just as Christian believers swear Christ knows his own, no labels are needed.

There is a bond.

AA's tradition on religious affiliation provides a valuable solution. AA is not allied with any sect, denomination, politics, organisation or institution.

For the benefit of society we want as many to find no easy objections to stepping through the doors of recovery.

For some, overt Christian affiliation would be the objection their addictive illness seeks and would serve only as the kiss of death for them and a menace to their chances of ever achieving sobriety.

Using the prison example again: surely we want to encourage more routes to recovery within our prisons across the UK. Working with volunteer members of the community, who are also are sober members of AA or NA, is a much needed call.

Christians who are AA members, of course, get involved. But remember, your primary purpose in this context, so as to be of maximum service in such a situation, is to open doors – not to create further barriers.

This article is written by a member of AA who is also a freelance journalist and a committed Christian. In line with AA's traditions, he has opted to remain anonymous.