'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star Tamra Judge slams co-stars for being 'homophobic bullies'

Tamra Judge of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Bravo TV

Reality star Tamra Judge of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" slammed her co-stars for making accusations that her husband Eddie Judge is a closeted gay man.

The rumors started when the couple's friend Ricky Santana, who was present during their wedding ceremonies, claimed that he saw Eddie making out with another man. "I saw him making out with a guy. Making out with tongue," he told guests during Vicki Gunvalson's birthday.

The scene happened at Gunvalson's house, where ex-Housewives Gretchen Rossi and Lizzie Rovsek joined up with Kelly Dodd to catch up.

Tamra went to Instagram to share her thoughts about the scene after the episode was aired. She criticized Rossi, Rosvek, Gunvalson, and Dodd for acting like "homophobic bullies."

"How orchestrated and wrong was that? The worst acting I've ever seen," said Tamra. "They are nothing but homophobic bullies that think it's okay to try and Out a straight man hoping to humiliate him, well guess what it didn't work!"

She also said that the times have changed, and that being gay is not a reason to be mocked. "It's not the 1920's and being gay is not something to be ashamed of or mocked," the Instagram post continued. "You should all be ashamed of yourself. We all know who was behind this .... bye."

Since Gunvalson, Rossi, Rosvek, and Dodd all have past conflicts with Tamra, it was not surprising to see them enjoying the rumors surrounding the sexuality of Tamra's husband. These rumors have previously been denied by both husband and wife.

In the episode, Gunvalson initially feigned disinterest regarding the rumors. Yet, she quickly confessed to wanting to learn more about it to the viewers.

"I don't want to know this. I don't want to know this. I don't want information in my brain that validates what was told to me. I don't want to know this," she joked on Monday's episode, then admitting, "Tell me more!"

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.