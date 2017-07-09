'The Real Housewives of Orange County' season 12 spoilers: Shannon's weight gain struggle, Meghan as first-time mom
Just a few days left until the premiere of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12. To help fans prepare, spoilers reveal that the next season will follow Shannon Beador's weight gain struggle and Meghan King Edmonds' experience being a first-time mother.
Ahead of its premiere, Bravo has dropped a brand-new teaser trailer for the 12th season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." In it, the 53-year-old Shannon revealed she has gained 40 pounds after she and Vicki Gunvalson pulled the plug on their friendship.
"That stress caused me to eat more, caused me to drink more, and that's a huge part of why I gained my weight," Shannon explained, adding, "My weight gain has affected me and how I feel about myself. I'm embarrassed about my body."
To recall, their friendship took a turn for the worse after Vicki made allegations that Shannon's husband, David, abused her in the past — claims Shannon immediately denied.
As she gets ready for "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12, Shannon is working hard to recover her body with a lean diet of protein and veggies paired with at least 30 minutes of daily exercise. She is down eight pounds and four percent body fat so far.
Vicki, on the other hand, hopes the new season inspires viewers as she overcomes a previous bad relationship and attempts to take a step back from all of the contentiousness between the women.
"I like to be friends with everybody," Vicki said, adding, "And that's what you're going to see me doing often this season is walking out of the room a lot... If there's going to be a fight, I'm not going to be a part of it."
In the upcoming season, Meghan will also open up about her difficult experience as a first-time mother since giving birth to her baby girl, Aspen, last November 2016.
"The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 premieres on Monday, July 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.
