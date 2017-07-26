'The Real Housewives of Orange County' season 12 news: Vicki Gunvalson discusses daughter Briana joining the show
"The Real Housewives of Orange County" is looking to expand its cast with brand-new faces. Hence, Vicki Gunvalson believes that the time has come for her daughter, Briana Culberson, to join the cast of the Bravo reality series.
"It's probably time," the 55-year-old television personality and businesswoman said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "You know, the viewers are ready for her. She's such a great girl. She's no bulls**t. She'll eat those girls up! She's good TV. She doesn't [even] try to be good TV. She just is."
Gunvalson also opened up about her daughter's health, which has improved since specialists gave a diagnosis of Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) or lupus. However, she noted that her daughter still struggles a lot in finding the right specialist, rheumatologist and treatment plan.
Due to this, Gunvalson is doing everything she can to help her daughter to control the condition. Currently, Culberson is undergoing chemotherapy treatments, which helps with the lymphoma-type symptoms.
"I just want to wake up one day and have someone tell me that they misdiagnosed her," Gunvalson said. "It was a tick bite or something 'cause I can't believe she was diagnosed with lupus."
In 2016, Gunvalson vowed to seek revenge on Culberson's former doctors. She alleged that her daughter contracted the disease after a surgery gone wrong from an undisclosed hospital in Oklahoma.
In the meantime, the next episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 will see Shannon Beador taking her daughter Sophie out for a driving lesson, while Kelly Dodd seeks to improve her love life from the inside out. Also, Tamra Judge wants to break the cycle of parental alienation and divorce in her family.
Episode 4 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12, titled "We Have a New Puppet Master," is scheduled to air on Monday, July 31 at 8 pm EDT on Bravo.
