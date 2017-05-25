'The Real Housewives of Orange County' news: Vicki Gunvalson talks finding love again at 55

Age is just a number for Vicki Gunvalson. The 55-year-old "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star recently admitted that she is dating someone.

Gunvalson made the confirmation during an interview with ABC News. She revealed she has been dating Steven Chavez Lodge, a retired Santa Ana police officer, for the last 15 months and recalled how it all started.

Just months after breaking up with ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers in July 2015, Gunvalson met Lodge at a charity auction. The latter actually had no idea who she was and was seriously confounded when a fan approached and asked to take pictures with her.

"I was broken when I started dating him," the mother-of-two recalled, adding she even tried to warn Lodge about dating her, telling him, "I'm damaged goods. I don't think you want to date me. I don't think I'm a good partner right now."

Due to her tragic experiences with Ayers, Gunvalson said she is more careful this time around. She does not even think she is as fulfilling as she used to be in a relationship.

While Gunvalson is apparently happy when it comes to her love life, it is not the same case for her ongoing feud with "The Real Housewives of Orange County" co-star Tamra Judge. The latter recently hinted that fans should not expect her and Gunvalson to make amends anytime soon.

"She has done too much damage to me," the 49-year-old television personality said in an interview with PEOPLE, adding, "Personally, she has no boundaries and so that's where you're like, 'Is that the kind of friend I want?'"

While Gunvalson and Judge have been on-again/off-again friends all throughout the reality series, the latter reportedly reached a breaking point in the 11th season when the former claimed her husband, Eddie Judge, was gay.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" airs every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.