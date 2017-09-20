'The Real Housewives of Orange County' news: Bad blood between Vicki and Tamra continues

Promotional photo for "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12. Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty

The bad blood continues between "The Real Housewives of Orange County" stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge. This time around, the latter calmly clapped back at her estranged friend over spreading rumors that her husband, Eddie, is gay.

During her guest appearance on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Tamra finally broke her silence regarding rumors that her husband kissed another man during Gunvalson's 55th birthday party last March. She said the rumors are untrue and have no basis at all.

"I think in today's day and age that we're still talking and trying to humiliate and bring somebody down is disgusting," the 50-year-old television personality and entrepreneur said (via E! News). "You know what? Who are they to say that? Let's say that he was, who are they to just throw him out of the closet like that? I just think it's absolutely sickening."

This came shortly after Tamra and Gunvalson finally talked face-to-face in the "Breast Intentions" episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Suddenly, the conversation turned fiery when the other women got involved.

"When Vicki started screaming about David, I had to just walk away," Tamra wrote on her "The Real Housewives of Orange County" blog. "I can't listen to her lies anymore. She's so toxic and delusional, I just couldn't deal with it," she added.

Aside from Tamra and Gunvalson's intense confrontation, the 11th episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 also showed Kelly throwing a Boobs Voyage Party after deciding to undergo breast reduction surgery. All the women – including Lydia McLaughlin, Peggy Sulahian – were in attendance, except for her former best friend, Meghan King Edmonds.

Episode 12 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 is set to air on Monday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.