'The Real Housewives of New York' season 9 news: Tinsley Mortimer talks preparation for joining series; Dorinda Medley teases more drama, new friendships

New friendships will be forged when Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York" ("RHONY") returns for its ninth season tonight.

Season 9 of the hit reality series is just a few hours away from its anticipated premiere, marking the comeback of the housewives fans have come to love and hate. The Queen of the Berkshires herself, Dorinda Medley, recently spoke with E! News to give the low-down on the upcoming installment, and she teased that major changes are coming to the series.

"I think last year, when we left the season last year, I think it came off as a little dark. I think people sort of ran away at the end of the season, I think you even felt that at the reunion," she explained. "This season . . . people reconcile the relationships that maybe went wrong last year. New friendships are made, and it's not such a bifurcated group."

New alliances may be made, but that does not necessarily mean the season will be short on drama and conflicts. The businesswoman hinted at a bumpy road ahead for her and Sonja Morgan, who allegedly went behind her back multiple times and said "dreadful things" about her.

Meanwhile, season 9 will also introduce a new girl on the block: Tinsley Mortimer. The former "it girl" of Manhattan is now ready to open her life to the public once more after her stint in the 2010 reality series "High Society." After her divorce with Robert Livingston "Topper" Mortimer (whose great-grandfather was a director of Standard Oil) in 2009, the New York City socialite dated Domino sugar heir Alexander "Nico" Fanjul. Their rocky relationship did not end well, and in 2016, Tinsley was arrested for trespassing at Fanjul's Palm Beach home.

Although the charges were eventually dropped, the newest "RHONY" star said that moment prepared her for anything that could happen in her life next. ". . . There was no hesitation to join the show," she told Bravo. "I was like, 'What can go wrong at this point in my life?' I've been arrested. I was in jail for three hours . . . I think I can handle the 'Real Housewives' . . . It's just been great."

"The Real Housewives of New York" season 9 premieres tonight at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.