'The Real Housewives of New York City' season 9 news: Cast drops witty taglines
The housewives from New York are back for another drama-filled season of "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 9, complete with their latest set of feisty taglines.
Bravo just released the taglines for the next season of the long-running reality series, and it appears like the women got wittier than ever. It also teases how the cast will handle all events in the upcoming season.
Ramona Singer's new catchphrase for this season is "I'm an acquired taste. You don't like me? Acquire some taste!" This could be the entrepreneur's way of telling the haters to back off.
Dorinda Medley, on the other hand, said: "I tell it like it is, but I always make it nice." She could be talking about her previous meltdown at Berkshires, which E! News claims to be one of the most remarkable TV moments in 2016.
Meanwhile, Carole Radziwill said, "In the politics of friendship, I win the popular vote." Her tagline could be pertaining to all the allegations last season claiming that she forgot all her other friends because of Bethenny Frankel.
Then, Luann de Lesseps stated. "The only title I'd trade Countess for ... is Wife." On New Year's Eve, the reality show star married Tom D'Agostino Jr. She might still be in the honeymoon mood for the upcoming season.
De Lesseps' nemesis Bethenny Frankel said, "If you're going to take a shot at this B, you better not miss." Could this be her own way of saying that she is still not ready to patch things up with the Countess?
Sonja Morgan's catchphrase for this season is "There's nothing Grey about my Gardens," with reference to the Grey Gardens.
Finally, the newcomer Tinsley Mortimer used the catchphrase "A good set of lashes can fix anything ... even a mugshot." She must be talking about her legal woes.
Bravo will air the premiere episode of "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 9 on Wednesday, April 5, at 9 p.m. EDT.
