'The Real Housewives of New York City' news: Bethenny Frankel's ex-husband arrested

Things took a dramatic turn on Wednesday's episode of "The Real Housewives of New York City" when news was made known that Bethenny Frankel's ex-husband Jason Hoppy was arrested.

Carole Radziwill confided with co-star Dorinda Medley about Frankel's problems with Hoppy and how he was tearing her down.

As reported by People back in January, a cease and desist letter was sent to Hoppy on Nov. 22, 2016 for sending several emails and making hundreds of calls to Frankel. However, on Jan. 27, Hoppy tracked Frankel to their daughter's school and confronted her. He threatened Frankel, reportedly saying, "I will destroy you. You can get all the lawyers you want. You've been warned."

Hoppy was arrested hours later and charged with harassment and stalking. A judge issued a restraining order at his arraignment.

Upon hearing the news, Radziwill said at the time of filming at the ski mountain getaway in Vermont how she admired Frankel's strength in the midst of divorce and controversy. However, she noted to Medley that Frankel was still a bit vulnerable inside.

Advertisement

Radziwill revealed, "She's not as tough as she appears. She's been in a really ugly relationship with her ex for years. What he's doing is not just annoying her. It's systematic harassing, stalking, bullying."

Hoppy would reportedly insult Frankel about her looks and her age. He would also say how ineffective and uncaring she was as a mother. All this abuse would eventually take its toll on Frankel as she appeared on the episode sad and defeated.

"I don't know how this group is going to react to something like this. For all I know they'll be negative. I don't want to deal with it and I don't want to share it with a lot of them," she shared.

Incidentally, Hoppy appeared in court in June to face the harassment and stalking charges filed by Frankel back in January. The case has been adjourned until Aug. 8.

"The Real Housewives of New York City" season 9 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.